Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -316.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $214,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,375,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,522,612. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.