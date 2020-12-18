DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $133,743.75 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $357.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.64 and its 200 day moving average is $388.74.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.