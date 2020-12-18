DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.0650 on Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $174,694.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00134877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00771523 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00182960 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00390286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00126234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00078137 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 159,953,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,106,403 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

