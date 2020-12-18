DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,433,000 after buying an additional 350,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 130,413 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 352,118 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

