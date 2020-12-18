Digix Gold Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,294.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $42,294.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $62.44 or 0.00276004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00134948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00771692 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00168713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00389671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00078346 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,871 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

