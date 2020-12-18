DigixDAO Price Tops $122.45 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and $185,597.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $122.45 or 0.00542164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00373635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 139,559 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

