Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.58. 1,793,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 794,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIP. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.