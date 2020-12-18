DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISH is witnessing subscriber loss in the Pay-TV and Sling TV businesses, primarily due to coronavirus outbreak, stiff competition and cord-cutting. Also, increasing programming and content expenses as well as higher retransmission fees are hurting profitability. Further, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Additionally, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. The company also entered into partnerships with Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware and MATRIXX Software for its standalone 5G network. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul.”

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,400. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,668,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,564,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,018,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

