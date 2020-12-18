DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $244.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,630. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.97. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.32 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,568. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 78,977 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

