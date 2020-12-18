DogeCash Hits Market Cap of $125,295.12 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $125,295.12 and $16,126.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last week, DogeCash has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00110542 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004182 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,300,918 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

