Donald Gayhardt Sells 11,689 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $126,750.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $130,650.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of CURO opened at $8.79 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $359.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in CURO Group by 594.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CURO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CURO shares. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

