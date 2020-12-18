Dragon Coins Market Cap Achieves $7.92 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 184.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00374472 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.59 or 0.02445680 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

