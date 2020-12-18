Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at B. Riley

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

DS opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $226.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Drive Shack by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

