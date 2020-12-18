Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,919. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,921 shares of company stock valued at $620,401. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

