DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,828. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.