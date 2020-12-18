Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. FMR LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after buying an additional 3,487,287 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $88,792,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,228 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 527.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. 1,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,755. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

