Dynamic Reaches One Day Volume of $48,568.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,575.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.84 or 0.02829795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00467823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.01370671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00685295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00322501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,213,803 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

