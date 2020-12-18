DZS’s (DZSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.33. DZS has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $15.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DZS by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

