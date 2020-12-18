East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,622. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

