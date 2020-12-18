Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,401. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $364,980.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $940,238. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,005,000 after buying an additional 616,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,968 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 451,644 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

