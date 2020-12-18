Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,571,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

