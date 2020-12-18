Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,124.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $14,124.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00375556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

LEDU is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,459,521 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

