Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $5,791,789.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,262,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

