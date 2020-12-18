Egoras Dollar (EUSD) Market Cap Hits $8.66 Million

Egoras Dollar (CURRENCY:EUSD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Egoras Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $50,139.00 worth of Egoras Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egoras Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Egoras Dollar has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egoras Dollar alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00057083 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00020515 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Egoras Dollar Profile

EUSD is a token. Egoras Dollar’s total supply is 10,477,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,610,617 tokens. Egoras Dollar’s official website is egoras.com.

Buying and Selling Egoras Dollar

Egoras Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egoras Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egoras Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egoras Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egoras Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egoras Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.