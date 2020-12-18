Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 86.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $1,786.43 and $15.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00134876 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.01959938 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00099566 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000227 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002468 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.