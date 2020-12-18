Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

LLY stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,527 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

