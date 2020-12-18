Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

LLY traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.46. 69,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $151.32. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $173.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

