ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.04 ($9.46).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €15.42 ($18.14) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger AG has a 1-year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of €15.42 ($18.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $977.01 million and a PE ratio of -43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

