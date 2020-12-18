Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) CEO Michele Ciavarella Purchases 42,000 Shares of Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,971.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Ciavarella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Michele Ciavarella acquired 58,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $175,160.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Michele Ciavarella acquired 78,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $226,980.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Michele Ciavarella purchased 73,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $152,570.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michele Ciavarella purchased 21,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $3.56 on Friday. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $59.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

