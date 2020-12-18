Elysium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00473862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

