Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Down 5.7%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.48. Approximately 544,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 448,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.