Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.99. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 28.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

