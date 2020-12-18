Endo International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 770% compared to the average daily volume of 2,305 call options.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 28,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,435. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,445 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.