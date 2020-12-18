Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.89 ($10.45).

Enel SpA has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

