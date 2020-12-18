Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Shares Gap Down to $706.40

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $706.40, but opened at $676.00. Energean plc (ENOG.L) shares last traded at $701.10, with a volume of 114,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 865 ($11.30) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 663.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 582.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72.

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £275,500 ($359,942.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,200 shares of company stock worth $37,916,800.

Energean plc (ENOG.L) Company Profile (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

