Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ENVA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Enova International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. 2,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Enova International has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $45,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

