Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.41.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.79. 11,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351,652. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $168.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 206.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.