Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) PT Raised to $36.00

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Envista from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NVST opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Envista by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Envista by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Envista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

