EOS Hits One Day Volume of $3.10 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $3.10 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00013428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,408,598 coins and its circulating supply is 938,708,587 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

