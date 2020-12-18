EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

EPAM stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $359.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.26, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,676.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,491. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

