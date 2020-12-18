Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

