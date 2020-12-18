Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.71

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 138372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.32 million, a PE ratio of -119.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

About Era Group (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

