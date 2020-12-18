Ergo (ERG) Hits One Day Volume of $2.31 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 39.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 106.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,668.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.41 or 0.02829466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00466783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.01359923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00683648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00325848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 28,922,250 coins and its circulating supply is 25,618,528 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.