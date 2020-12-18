Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $13,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $390,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $271.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 2.57. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $277.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.75.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after acquiring an additional 609,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

