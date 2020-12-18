Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$23.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.06.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$19.87 on Thursday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.