Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De Sells 2,000 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mezerville Roberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 8,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $265,120.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

