Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De Sells 8,000 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $265,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mezerville Roberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $301,400.00.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

