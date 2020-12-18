Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinlim, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00377087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.92 or 0.02445749 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinlim, Mercatox, IDEX, P2PB2B, Escodex, CoinTiger and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

