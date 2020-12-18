Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $741.98 million and $907.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.38 or 0.00028131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $644.25 or 0.02841106 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

