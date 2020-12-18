Ethos Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00059324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00371852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

